Indiana vs. Ohio State: Previewing the Big Noon Kickoff No. 2 vs. No. 5

The top-tier of the Big Ten has begun to take shape. Oregon is the first team to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. The other is to be determined.

However, the second team could be the winner in FOX's Sunday's Big Noon Kickoff Game.

No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 5 Indiana in a showdown that only an exclusive few could see coming at the beginning of the season.

Count Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti as one of those few. In his introductory press conference, he made his reputation well known.

"I win," he said. "Google me."

He'll put that reputation to the test on Saturday in Columbus.

Here's a look at the impending top-five showdown between Big Ten contenders, College Football Playoff hopefuls and programs with different story books.

For Ohio State, this is a chance for assertion

Somehow, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day found himself on the public hot seat after last season.

After winning eight-straight over Michigan and earning a spot in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Day has lost three-straight to the Wolverines and last made the CFP in 2022.

Imagine a coach with the resume that Day has getting fired. Luckily, that's why the hot seat was just public.

Day is now piloting the No. 2 team in the nation, with its lone loss coming at the hands of No. 1 overall Oregon. There's not just a good chance OSU makes the CFP this year; if Ohio State wins its last two games of its regular season, it'll probably make the Playoff outright.

Still, for a program that's struggled to win the big game the last two years, they're in a position to prove they still have that elite status.

Ohio State has been here before, plenty of times. The Buckeyes have already played in two top-five games: Vs. then-No. 3 Oregon and then-No. 3 Penn State. OSU split those games.

The Buckeyes have been here plenty of times.

Defending their home turf and ruining college football's biggest Cinderella story in years would be a way to assert the idea the Buckeyes will always be a team to beat in a new-look Big Ten.

For Indiana, this is the biggest game in program history

The last time Indiana football was ranked in the top five in the nation was on Nov. 13, 1967.

It's been a while.

Even so, in that season Indiana didn't win 10 games or start 9-0. The 2024 Hoosiers did that this season. However, the 1967 Hoosiers beat No. 3 Purdue on the final game of the regular season.

The 2024 Hoosiers are aiming for the same goal.

Indiana is looking for its first ranked win of the 2024 season. So far, they're undefeated but still have plenty of doubters. Those doubters see the mix of a lack of a test on IU's schedule and the fact that, frankly, IU hasn't been in this position in years. Let alone under these circumstances.

Win, and Indiana most likely clinches a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game with a game against hapless Purdue next weekend.

But, don't doubt Indiana. Others aren't. For instance, take what FOX Sports College Football Analyst Joell Klatt said about the Hoosiers:

"I still believe Indiana is better than what people think," Klatt wrote this week. "The Hoosiers have been so consistent all season long and the defense has been better than some might realize. Finally, the other rankings are starting to reflect where Indiana's spot should be among the other playoff contenders."

Even if Indiana loses, that shouldn't doom their CFP aspirations. A close loss to Ohio State in a hostile environment should still keep him in the 12-team Playoff running.

There are believers in Indiana. Take Klatt's word for it.

"I think (Indiana will) give the Buckeyes all they can handle in Columbus," Klatt wrote.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Prediction

Indiana might not be as talented as Ohio State, but they're well-coached and have a chip on their shoulder the size of the entire state of Indiana.

The Buckeyes might be too difficult to overcome given their collection of five-star talents and transfer portal additions.

Still, as mentioned before, a close loss doesn't doom Indiana's season. It would earn them respect in the long run.

Prediction: Ohio State 45, Indiana 42

How to watch Ohio State vs. Indiana

TV: FOX (in Chicagoland, FOX 32)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Start time: Noon ET

Catch Ohio State vs. Indiana on FOX. Gus Johnson will handle play-by-play duties and Joel Klatt will be the analyst. Jenny Taft will be the sideline reporter.