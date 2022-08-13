Chicago Bears beat Kansas City Chiefs 19-14

article

Patrick Mahomes threw for 60 yards and a touchdown on Kansas City's first possession, then watched as the Chiefs lost to the Chicago Bears 19-14 in the preseason opener.

The game Saturday was the first for Chicago's Matt Eberflus as a head coach. It also marked the return to Soldier Field for predecessor Matt Nagy who is now the Chiefs' quarterbacks coach.

Mahomes completed 6 of 7 passes on a 72-yard drive after Chicago went three-and-out on the game's first possession.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid nailed an extra point after after Kansas City scored in the closing seconds of the first half.

