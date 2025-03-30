Kyren Paris homers after long weather delay to lift Angels over White Sox 3-2

article

Kyren Paris homered on the first pitch he saw after a lengthy rain delay, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied to defeat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Sunday.

Paris, a second-round pick in 2019, hit his first home run of the season, after belting one last year in 51 at-bats. Closer Kenley Jansen allowed a leadoff double to Andrew Vaughn and a walk to Matt Thaiss to start the bottom of the ninth. However, he got Miguel Vargas to pop out before inducing a double-play grounder from Brooks Baldwin.

Mike Trout notched his first hit of the season with a single to load the bases in the top of the first inning. Jorge Soler followed with a sacrifice fly, and Yoán Moncada drove in an RBI ground out for a 2-0 lead.

Nick Maton led off with his first career home run, and Luis Robert Jr. singled and scored on a two-out single by Thaiss, tying the game at 2.

The delay began in the bottom of the seventh after Thaiss doubled with one out, and Vargas worked a full count off reliever Ryan Zeferjahn.

Key moment

After the 2-hour, 48-minute delay, Angels reliever Ben Joyce entered and walked Vargas before throwing a wild pitch, putting runners on second and third.

He retired Baldwin on a fly out to left and got Lenyn Sosa to pop out.

Key stat

White Sox starting pitchers allowed no earned runs in the series. Sean Burke pitched six scoreless innings Thursday, Jonathan Cannon threw five shutout innings Saturday, and Davis Martin allowed two unearned runs in six innings Sunday.

Up next

Martín Pérez makes his White Sox debut Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Tyler Anderson will make his first start for the Angels against the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday.