From La Grange Park to the Little League Home Run Derby: Meet Max Michaels

While most 12-year-olds are spending the summer at the pool or with friends, one local kid is swinging for something bigger.

Max Michaels is trading in his vacation days for batting practice — with his sights set on the Little League Home Run Derby.

"I like watching the ball go over the fence," Max said. "It just makes me happy."

The backstory:

At just 12 years old, Max Michaels from La Grange Park is stepping up to one of the biggest stages in little league – the home run derby.

"It’s humbling to hit a lot of home runs," Max said. "You strike out a lot too. You got to stay even."

The home run derby brings together the top power hitters from across the country – and this hometown slugger is ready to launch a few into the seats come Wednesday in Williamsport, Connecticut.

"I was at a Sox game with my friends and my dad sent me the email I got from the home run derby," Max said. "I was super excited."

"He’s so humble that I’m so proud of him that he’s not rattled," Missy Michaels said. "He just does his best all the time, and he works really hard at it."

What's next:

With the home run derby this week, Max is putting in the work — driven by a once-in-a-lifetime chance to represent his hometown on a national stage.

"There are 20 kids across the country that got this opportunity and now that it’s down to 8," Nic Michaels said. "If he came back with a trophy, it really would be like the neatest thing."

"I think I’m going to get a bit nervous," Max said. "But, once I’m there, I’ll feel settled."