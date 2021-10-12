Lightfoot, Phoenix mayor make friendly wager on WNBA finals

A friendly wager was laid between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego on who will win the WNBA finals.

The Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 91-77 in Game 1 of the five-game championship series on Sunday.

That's when Lightfoot took to Twitter to bet Phoenix's Mayor that the Sky will take it all home.

Lightfoot bet baked goods and beer from women-owned businesses on the South Side.

Gallego accepted, matching the wager with goods from women-owned businesses in Phoenix.

Game 2 is set to take place Wednesday in Phoenix.

