Clarendon Hills falls to Honolulu 9-1, eliminated from Little League World Series

By Alex Ortiz
Published  August 17, 2025 11:26am CDT
    • Clarendon Hills LL was eliminated from the Little League World Series after falling to Honolulu on Sunday.
    • The local team went 1-2 in its three tournament games.

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. - The Clarendon Hills team was eliminated from the Little League World Series on Sunday after losing to Honolulu 9-1.

Clarendon Hills finished 1-2 in the tournament.

The Great Lakes Region representative will take on the West Region team at noon. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Clarendon Hills fell last Wednesday to Summerlin South, from Las Vegas, 16-1, but then bounced back on Saturday with a 3-2 victory over Glenmoore Eagle from Pennsylvania.

  • The information in this story was provided by the Little League World Series.

