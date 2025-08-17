Clarendon Hills falls to Honolulu 9-1, eliminated from Little League World Series

The Brief Clarendon Hills LL was eliminated from the Little League World Series after falling to Honolulu on Sunday. The local team went 1-2 in its three tournament games.



The Clarendon Hills team was eliminated from the Little League World Series on Sunday after losing to Honolulu 9-1.

What we know:

Clarendon Hills finished 1-2 in the tournament.

The Great Lakes Region representative will take on the West Region team at noon. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Clarendon Hills fell last Wednesday to Summerlin South, from Las Vegas, 16-1, but then bounced back on Saturday with a 3-2 victory over Glenmoore Eagle from Pennsylvania.