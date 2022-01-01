Longtime NFL coach Dan Reeves passes away at 77

article

Dan Reeves, the former NFL player and longtime coach, passed away on Saturday at the age of 77, according to the NFL.

Reeves’ family confirmed his death in a statement to the NFL Network.

"Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, GA," the statement said. "He passed away at age 77 due to complications from a long illness. His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community. Arrangements are still to be determined."

Reeves’ NFL career spans 38 years. He played running back for the Dallas Cowboys where he won Super Bowl VI. He later joined the Cowboys’ coaching staff where he won another championship in Super Bowl XII.

He served as head coach for the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons. In all, he took part in nine Super Bowls. Reeves wrapped up his coaching career in 2003 with a record of 190-65-2.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Atlanta.