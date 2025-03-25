Loyola and Bradley basketball prepare for NIL quarterfinals with potential show down looming

Bradley and Loyola are the only teams from Illinois left playing March basketball.

Here's what to know about the Ramblers and Braves playing in the NIT quarterfinals.

Kent State Golden Flashes (24-11, 12-8 MAC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (24-11, 13-7 A-10)

Where: Gentile Arena, Chicago, Ill.

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago and Kent State play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Ramblers' record in A-10 play is 13-7, and their record is 11-4 in non-conference games. Loyola Chicago is seventh in the A-10 scoring 73.6 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Golden Flashes are 12-8 in MAC play. Kent State ranks eighth in the MAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Cian Medley averaging 4.0.

Loyola Chicago averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Kent State allows. Kent State averages 5.0 more points per game (73.9) than Loyola Chicago allows (68.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Dawson is shooting 41.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Sullinger is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.8 points for the Golden Flashes. VonCameron Davis is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

Chattanooga Mocs (26-9, 16-4 SoCon) at Bradley Braves (28-8, 17-6 MVC)

Where: Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley faces Chattanooga in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Braves' record in MVC play is 17-6, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference play. Bradley is fourth in the MVC with 14.5 assists per game led by Duke Deen averaging 3.8.

The Mocs are 16-4 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Bradley averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga averages 11.3 more points per game (79.9) than Bradley gives up to opponents (68.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Deen averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Darius Hannah is shooting 60.0% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Honor Huff is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Mocs: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

A potential rivalry renewal?

Should Loyola and Bradley win their quarterfinal games, that would set up a NIT semifinal game between the Braves and Ramblers in Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Both the Braves and Ramblers played in the first round of the NIT last season. Bradley won and earned bragging rights over its old Missouri Valley Conference rival.

Loyola departed the MVC for the Atlantic-10 Conference after winning three MVC tournament championships and going to the Final Four in 2018.