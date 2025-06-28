Meet the Chicago Blackhawks 2025 NHL Draft Class, from Frondell to Kanarsky

The 2025 NHL Draft is in the books, and the Chicago Blackhawks have welcomed eight new players into their pipeline.

Here's the full Blackhawks' 2025 NHL Draft Class, from rounds one through seven.

Round 1

No. 3 Anton Frondell - C, Djurgårdens IF

No. 25 Vaclav Nestrasil - RW, Muskegon Lumberjacks

No. 29 Mason West - F, Edina High

Round 3

No. 66 Nathan Behm - LW, Kamloops Blazers

Round 4

No. 98 Julius Sumpf - C, Moncton Wildcats

No. 107 Parker Holmes - F, Brantford Bulldogs

Round 6

No. 162 Ashton Cumby - LHD, Seattle Thunderbirds

Round 7

No. 194 Ilya Kanarsky - G, AKM Tula

Trades made:

The Blackhawks made two trades in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Acquired the No. 29 overall pick from the Carolina Hurricanes for the No. 34 and No, 62 overall picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, and a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Sent the 2025 197th overall pick to the Florida Panthers for a 2026 7th round pick

What we know:

There certainly was a trend in what the Blackhawks did during the 2025 NHL Draft. They drafted some size.

The shortest player they selected was 6-foot-1. The lightest player they selected is 185 pounds, but he's also 18-years-old and will play at college.

Here's the tale of the 2025 draft tape for the Blackhawks:

Frondell: 6-1, 205 pounds

Nestrasil: 6-6, 185

West: 6-6, 218

Behm: 6-2, 203

Sumpf: 6-2, 194

Holmes: 6-4, 214

Cumby: 6-5, 216

Kanarsky: 6-3, 192

That size is something the Blackhawks needed in their pipeline, as only four of their top 20 prospects weigh in over 200 pounds. In this year's draft, the Blackhawks added five players weighing over 200 pounds. It's a sign that general manager Kyle Davidson can start drafting for needs as opposed to drafting the best players available.

What's next:

The Blackhawks have set themselves up well in drafts to come, too.

They have 10 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, including two first-round picks and three second-round picks. If the Blackhawks want to add more players to their pipeline, they have the chance to add plenty of players in the first two rounds. If they want to trade those picks to a team that wants to rebuild for an established NHL veteran, they have that option, too.

It all depends on what Davidson wants to do following the 2025-2026 season.