Miami (Ohio) rallies to beat Northern Illinois 25-14 in MAC opener for both teams

Jermaine Agee blocked a punt out of the end zone for a go-ahead safety, Dom Dzioban made three field goals and Miami (Ohio) beat Northern Illinois 25-14 in a Mid-American Conference opener for both teams Saturday.

Agee, who returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in a 38-0 win over Lindenwood last week. blocked Danny Vuckovic's punt for a 15-14 lead early in the third quarter.

After the Huskies (1-4, 0-1) took a 14-0 first-quarter lead, the RedHawks (2-3, 1-0) cut into the lead by halftime on De’Shawntae Jones' 1-yard run to cap a 75-yard drive and Dzioban's 41-yard field goal.

Dzioban added a 45-yard field goal early in the third and Agee came through with the safety two minutes later. Dequan Finn connected with Deion Colzie for an 8-yard touchdown for a 22-14 edge heading into the fourth where Dzioban added a final field goal from 24-yards out to cap a 6 1/2-minute drive.

Finn was 14 of 26 for 179 yards and a score and added 90 yards on the ground. Kam Perry led all receivers with 76 yards.

Brady Davidson was 13 of 28 for 106 yards, a touchdown to Jake Appleget and an interception for the Huskies. Lazaro Rogers rushed for 98 yards that included a 76-yard TD.