Milwaukee Panthers beat UIC 64-62

Te'Jon Lucas took an inbounds pass with 4.2 seconds left and drove the length of the floor to score the winning layup and give Milwaukee a 64-62 victory over Illinois-Chicago.

Tarkus Ferguson made a layup to tie the game before Lucas responded and was swarmed over by his teammates under the basket.

Milwaukee never led until Josh Thomas' layup with 3:18 left amid a 9-0 run gave the Panthers a 62-59 lead.

Ferguson made two free throws with 1:21 remaining before his tying layup.

Lucas and teammate Darius Roy each scored 19 points as did Ferguson for UIC.