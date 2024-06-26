Minnesota Timberwolves select Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr. in 2024 NBA Draft

Terrence Shannon Jr., who helped lead Illinois to the Elite Eight, has his NBA home.

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Shannon Jr. with the 27th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Shannon Jr., watching the draft with family and Illini teammates in Chicago, will join the team that made it to the Western Conference Finals.

As a scoring player, Shannon Jr. averaged 23 points per game. But, he did most of his damage in transition.

Shannon Jr.'s athleticism was one of the reasons he was an NBA prospect. Still, he participated in the NBA combine and said he wanted to show teams he's a talented teammate that can help any team in the league.

Now, he'll pair up with Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, fellow Big Ten alumnus Mike Conley and fellow first-round draftee Rob Dillingham.

The Associated Press' capsule on Shannon Jr.: AP third-team All-American last year as nation’s No. 3 scorer (23.0). Downhill attacker who shot 36% on 3s. Texas Tech transfer who blossomed as a scorer in two seasons with Illinois. Recently found not guilty on a rape charge to resolve a legal case closely watched by scouts.