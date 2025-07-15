MLB All-Star Game: PCA knocks a double, Kyle Schwarber lifts NL to a win on a swing-off

The American League had won 10 of the last 11 MLB All-Star Games coming into Tuesday night.

The National League got the last laugh in a dramatic 95th MLB All-Star Game. The NL blew a 6-0 lead, but Kyle Schwarber stunned the AL with three homers on three swings to beat the American League in a home run swing-off in Atlanta.

Schwarber was named the game's MVP.

Ketel Marte drew first blood for the NL with a two-run RBI double. Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr scored to put the National League ahead 2-0 until Pete Alonso's three-run homer and Corbin Carroll's solo home run extended the NL's lead to 6-0.

Brent Rooker got the AL on the board in the seventh inning with a three-run homer. Byron Buxton doubled to bring the tying run to the plate for the AL and scored on a Bobby Whitt Jr. double. Cleveland's Steven Kwan tied the game after legging out a ground ball to third that scored Whitt.

That set the stage for the All-Star Game home run swing-off, which was an All-Star Game first. That decided the game instead of extra innings as both teams were out of pitchers.

The managers picked the swing-off lineups, which were: Brent Rooker, Jonathan Aranda and Randy Arozarena for the AL vs. Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber and Kyle Stowers for the NL.

Ex-Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber hit homers on all three of his swings to lift the NL to a swing-off win, with the final score being 6-6 and the swing-off win coming in the fine print.

Here's how each Chicago player fared in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

Pete Crow-Armstrong:

The next Cubs superstar settled in nicely in his first MLB All-Star Game, handing out advice and dealing hits.

Crow-Armstrong ripped a double in his first MLB All-Star at-bat. PCA was also mic'd up while out in center field.

Crow-Armstrong gave the advice to just be yourself instead of trying and emulate others. Just to hammer the point home, he made this point in the middle of an inning after he had just made a running catch.

"I hope you be exactly how you are supposed to be," Crow-Armstrong said. "I've dealt with trying to emulate other people and focusing a little bit less on myself and what makes me great and unique… everybody's so nice and unique in their own way."

Kyle Tucker:

The other Cubs' starting outfielder didn't fare as well at the plate as his teammate, but he did have his moment.

Kyle Tucker went 0-2 at the plate with a strikeout, but he did make an impressive sliding catch in left field after Cal Raleigh smoked a Clayton Kershaw fastball. Tucker, tracking the ball right away, made a sliding grab that looked effortless.

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 15: Shane Smith #64 of the Chicago White Sox pitches during the 95th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Truist Park on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Expand

Shane Smith:

The White Sox rookie pitched a third in the eighth inning.

Shane Smith got his chance. He got James Wood to chop into a fielder's choice for an out, but was then lifted from the game for Andrés Muñoz bu legendary manager Joe Torre made an appearance to make a pitching change.

Smith threw 10 pitches – four of which were strikes – but hit Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suarez directly on his pink finger.

Matthew Boyd:

Boyd was introduced, but did not pitch. He opted for rest.

"I wouldn’t say it was a hard decision," Boyd told reporters on Monday during All-Star media day. "It’s one of those things that it’s just a smart decision. I want to play. It doesn’t mean I don’t want to play. I want to pitch in this game so badly. It’s one thing like, hey, you’ve got to be smart with. The goal is to pitch through October, and I’ve already thrown more innings than I have the last two years combined."