MLB set to announce Wrigley Field, Chicago Cubs will host 2027 All-Star Game soon | Reports

The Chicago Cubs will officially receive their designation to host the 2027 All-Star Game at Wrigley Field soon.

According to Crain's Chicago, the MLB will send representatives to Chicago in early August to officially mark the occasion.

What we know:

Back in May, Marquee Sports MLB insider Bruce Levine first reported the Cubs would be awarded the 2027 MLB All-Star Game.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to the Cubs for comment, and the team said no decision had been made at the time. That decision still needed to clear a few obstacles.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cubs needed one more approval to win the bid back in mid-June. That happened when the Chicago City Council voted to pass an ordinance that would enhance security measures at Wrigley Field.

Wrigley Field last hosted the MLB All-Star Game in 1990.

What's next:

According to reports, the official announcement will be on August 1. Officials from the Cubs, MLB and more will be present at Wrigley Field to officially announce that Wrigley Field has won the bid.