Expand / Collapse search

Montreal 2, Chicago Fire 0

By AP Reporter
Published 
Fire
Associated Press

Soccer camp hosted by Northwestern University

The US women's soccer team is inspiring young girls all around the country.

Romell Quioto scored in the 60th minute, James Pantemis made four saves and Montreal blanked the Chicago Fire 2-0. 

With the win, Montreal moved past Atlanta for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. 

Djordje Milhalovic found Quioto in the box and he scored his fifth goal of the season off a hard strike. 

Chicago had a goal nullified with an offside in the 77th minute and minutes later an own goal sealed the match when Mathieu Choiniere's cross went off defender Carlos Teran.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP