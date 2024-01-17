Murray State wins 73-58 against UIC

Nick Ellington had 29 points in Murray State's 73-58 win over UIC on Wednesday night.

Ellington added seven rebounds for the Racers (8-10, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Quincy Anderson scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Jacobi Wood shot 3 for 6, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

The Flames (8-10, 1-6) were led in scoring by Isaiah Rivera, who finished with 16 points. UIC also got 12 points and four assists from Christian Jones. In addition, Ethan Pickett had 12 points.

The game was close going into the half, as Murray State held a two-point lead, 33-31. Anderson paced the Racers in scoring through the first half with 11 points. Murray State extended its lead to 62-41 during the second half, fueled by a 19-3 scoring run. Ellington scored a team-high 18 points in the second half.