NFL Combine: 5 defensive line prospects that could be on the Chicago Bears radar

The Chicago Bears added a big piece to their puzzle at the trade deadline last season in Montez Sweat. But, they need more.

With Yannick Ngakoue set to be a free agent and other pieces still needing time to develop into consistent contributors, a pass rusher could be what the Bears ordered at No. 9 overall.

Here are five defensive line prospects who could be on the Chicago Bears' radar at the 2024 NFL Combine.

Defensive line prospects to watch

Jared Verse, Florida State

One of the most interesting scenarios this offseason is whether or not there’s a run on receivers before the Bears pick at No. 9 overall. If the Bears opt to address the defensive line, Verse is a place where the team can start. His ability to tush the passer with power or speed would pair nicely across from Montez Sweat from Day 1.

Laiatu Latu, UCLA

One of the most productive edge rushers in college football, Latu will have a chance to establish himself as a top 15-pick at the combine. If the objective is finding a rusher to pair with Sweat, scouting the player with 23.5 sacks and five forced fumbles across two seasons seems like a must.

Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

The one thing the Bears need in Matt Eberflus’ defense is a three-technique defensive tackle. Newton fits that need, and will be available in the first round. Newton has recorded 103 pressures across the last two seasons, most by any FBS interior lineman, which would help the Bears pass rush immediately and fit a massive need.

Darius Robinson, Missouri

Robinson could be a later-round target, but a solid combine performance could shoot him up draft boards. The defensive tackle-turned-edge rusher has the versatility to make plays in the run game and rush the passer, which is why he’s rising on draft boards.

Robinson is a player to watch in general. He fits the high-character bill Ryan Poles looks for and was productive at multiple positions in the SEC.

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame

Another prospect that could be available later, Jean-Baptiste comes with plenty of experience between his time at Ohio State and Notre Dame. In Al Golden’s defense in South Bend, Jean-Baptiste had a career year in tackles and sacks that boosted his draft stock.