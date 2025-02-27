article

The Brief NFL players graded their respective teams in the NFLPA report card. The Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and Arizona Cardinals received F-grades from players. Teams received grades in various categories, like food, travel, head coaches and owners.



The NFL Players Association released its annual team report cards for all 32 NFL franchises, and while some teams earned high marks, others received horrible grades.

Report cards are based on several categories for the teams, including food, travel, weight room, coaches, and owners.

Which NFL teams received F- grades?

In the 2025 NFLPA Team Report Cards , the Arizona Cardinals received an F for their locker room and weight room. The Cincinnati Bengals got an F- for their treatment of families and an F for the team’s food and dining area.

The Cleveland Browns earned an F- for their locker room facility, while the Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos got an F for their locker rooms, the New England Patriots got an F for its weight room, and the Jacksonville Jaguars received an F for their treatment of families.

RELATED: NFL trading chains for chips: First-down markers being replaced by 'Hawk-Eye'

Moreover, the New York Jets received an F for head coaching, the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills received failing grades for team travel. The Eagles received an F, and the Buffalo Bills received an F- in this category.

How are the teams graded?

The backstory:

The NFLPA Team Report Cards consisted of a survey of 1,695 players, which is roughly 77% of all those in the league.

The surveys were conducted from Aug. 26 to Nov. 20, 2024. NFLPA chief strategy officer JC Tretter told FOX Sports that an average of 52 players responded from each team, with a high of 68 from the New York Giants and a low of 35 from the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints.

The survey asks for input on 11 distinct categories: treatment of families, food/dining area, nutritionist/dietician, locker room, training room, training staff, weight room, strength coaches, team travel, head coach and owner.

Teams that received high marks from their players were the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, and Atlanta Falcons, which all received an A+ for ownership, and for head coaching the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Dolphins all earned an A+.

The Dolphins, Vikings and Falcons all got an A+ for ownership, and the Dolphins, Chiefs, Commanders, Falcons, Lions and Vikings got an A+.

How did the Bears grade?

The Chicago Bears ranked in the top half of the league, coming in at 14th overall in the survey. The note on the Bears' profile noted the franchise has consistently provided a high-quality facility, something the players appreciate.

The Bears earned A-grades for the team's ownership, weight room and locker room.

The Bears got a C for coaching, however that grade comes with an asterisk.

"The players’ most frequent complaint was with their former head coach Matt Eberflus," the report read. "The players felt like he lacked a willingness to listen to the players and the players’ leadership council, and he mismanaged the weekly team schedule."