Nick Singleton had 21 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown and No. 11 Penn State's defense forced three turnovers in a 17-7 win over Northwestern.

Sean Clifford completed 10 of 20 passes for 140 yards with a touchdown.

Kaytron Allen added 86 rushing yards on 21 carries and kicker Jake Pinegar added a field goal to help Penn State stay unbeaten heading into an off week.