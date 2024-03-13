Northwestern announces multi-million dollar gift for a new softball stadium

Northwestern softball is getting some home improvement.

The university announced Wednesday it received a $5 million gift from Northwestern Trustee Harreld N. "Kip" Kirkpatrick III and his wife Sara Kirkpatrick.

The mutli-million dollar gift from Harreld, a former student-athlete and '94 graduate, supports construction of a new softball stadium for NU. The new stadium will be named after the Kirkpatricks: Kip and Sara Kirkpatrick Stadium.

"We are deeply grateful for Kip and Sara's incredible dedication and generosity to many areas across the University," Northwestern President Michael Schill said in a written statement. "One of Northwestern's stated priorities is to enhance the student-athlete experience. With this new gift, the Kirkpatricks are making a significant impact on Northwestern softball for years to come and helping ensure that the team's facilities match the distinction of the overall program."

The playing field in the new stadium will keep name Sharon J. Drysdale Field. Drysdale was a long-time Northwestern softball coach who was a three-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. She retired in 2001.

This is the second stadium project Northwestern will undertake, as it is currently demolishing Ryan Field as part of a $800 million renovation project to rebuild the stadium in its entirety.

Related article

The softball stadium will cost significantly less, but the program will not short-sell the impact it'll have on the softball team.

"The transformation of our stadium will have a tremendous impact, creating an environment for our student-athletes and fans that will complement the championship play of our program," Head Coach Kate Drohan said in a statement. "As a former student-athlete at Northwestern, Kip understands the amazing life lessons learned on our campus, especially through sports. This gift is a commitment to the standard of excellence here at Northwestern, ensuring that our student-athletes can train and compete in a state-of-the-art facility.

According to a release on Wednesday, the new softball stadium will include:

New dugouts and a clubhouse that is connected to the home dugout.

New seating bowl and a concourse, both with chairback seating.

New restrooms.

An expanded press box that allows for full TV and radio coverage.

A new entrance with courtyard space for tailgating and other special events

Improved ADA accessibility

These upgrades will support a successful program.

Last year, the 'Cats won their first Big Ten Tournament title since 2008. They also clinched the Big Ten regular season title.

Overall, NU finished with a 42-13 record and hosted the 2024 NCAA Regional in Evanston. Northwestern swept the Evanston Regional before falling 2-1 in the NCAA Super Regionals to Alabama. Northwestern also win the 2022 Big Ten regular season championship.

This season, Northwestern softball is off to an 8-6 start.

"Through their philanthropy, Kip and Sara Kirkpatrick are not only supporting our softball student-athletes in their continued success but also helping advance women's collegiate athletics on a grander scale," NU Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Derrick Gragg said in a statement.