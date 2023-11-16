Northwestern introduces David Braun as new head football coach post-hazing scandal

Northwestern University formally introduced David Braun as the 30th head football coach on Thursday.

Braun, previously the interim head coach, led the Wildcats to a 5-5 record. His appointment follows the firing of predecessor Pat Fitzgerald in July amid a hazing scandal, with Fitzgerald suing the school for wrongful termination and seeking $130 million in damages.

Northwestern University President Michael Schill commended Braun's exceptional job in supporting student-athletes, citing the team's success on the field and in the classroom under his guidance.

Braun's achievements include being the first Northwestern head coach to win five games in his first season since 1903.

"I am truly honored for the opportunity to continue leading Northwestern's football program," said Braun.

At 38, he is the tenth-youngest coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision and the second-youngest in the Big Ten. Braun previously served as the defensive coordinator at North Dakota State University, earning recognition as the 2021 Football Scoop FCS Defensive Coordinator of the Year.