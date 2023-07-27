Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Southern Will County, Newton County
5
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Kane County, Kendall County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 11:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Northwestern hazing scandal: Former football recruit from California files lawsuit

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Northwestern
FOX 32 Chicago

Northwestern hazing scandal: Another lawsuit filed in court

More lawsuits have been filed against Northwestern University accusing the school of ignoring hazing claims.

EVANSTON, Ill. - More lawsuits have been filed against Northwestern University accusing the school of ignoring hazing incidents in its football program and other sports programs.

The new suit was filed on behalf of a former football player who was recruited from California.

The student says he had to take a "mental health" leave from his academics due to depression caused by hazing within the sports program.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Court documents say the hazing was both physical and sexual in nature.

Related

Northwestern hazing allegations: First female athlete to file lawsuit
article

Northwestern hazing allegations: First female athlete to file lawsuit

More lawsuits against Northwestern University are coming amid a hazing scandal that continues to grow.

Counting Thursday's filing, Northwestern is facing at least five lawsuits in connection to the scandal.

In the wake of the allegations, Northwestern fired head football coach Pat Fitzgerald and head baseball coach Jim Foster.