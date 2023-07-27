Northwestern hazing scandal: Former football recruit from California files lawsuit

More lawsuits have been filed against Northwestern University accusing the school of ignoring hazing incidents in its football program and other sports programs.

The new suit was filed on behalf of a former football player who was recruited from California.

The student says he had to take a "mental health" leave from his academics due to depression caused by hazing within the sports program.

Court documents say the hazing was both physical and sexual in nature.

Counting Thursday's filing, Northwestern is facing at least five lawsuits in connection to the scandal.

In the wake of the allegations, Northwestern fired head football coach Pat Fitzgerald and head baseball coach Jim Foster.