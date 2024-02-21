Northwestern is struggling to finalize home games during Ryan Field's reconstruction | Reports

As part of the demolition of Ryan Field, Northwestern will need to find different places to play its home football games this season and next.

So far, that trial has brought plenty of tribulations.

WildcatReport.com, part of the Rivals.com network, reported that Northwestern is running into snags as it explores SeatGeek Field, Wrigley Field and Soldier Field as its options for home games in the 2024 season.

Demolition on Ryan Field has already begun, and an $800 million stadium will take its place, opening in 2026.

"Northwestern is still exploring options for where the team will play next season. At this time, contracts with venues are still being finalized," a spokesperson said in an email to FOX 32.

Per the report, NU athletic director Dr. Derrick Gragg told alumni in New York City last week the Wildcats will play a home game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

This would mean Northwestern is playing a home game in hostile territory.

WildcatReport, citing sources, reported that NU is struggling to find venues to play its home games this season because of pre-existing deals and scheduling conflicts, and scheduling home games on the road may have to emerge as a solution.

Wrigley Field, where NU has played three times since 2010, will host the Cubs through the end of the baseball season. NU played at Wrigley as recently as last season against Iowa.

Guaranteed Rate Field, where the White Sox play, is not a likely option as WildcatReport noted Northwestern has a partnership with Wrigley Field.

The university has seven months to finalize contracts for 2024, and then 2025 brings another set of contracts to finalize.