Northwestern rolls past N. Illinois for a 63-46 win

Robbie Beran scored eight of his 15 points in the first six minutes and Ty Berry posted a double-double and Northwestern beat Northern Illinois 63-46 Friday night.

Beran set the tone for the Wildcats, knocking down an early jumper and following it with a pair of 3-pointers to get Northwestern off to a 14-8 lead barely five minutes into the contest.

Boo Buie scored 13 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished seven assists for the Wildcats while Berry turned in 11 points and 11 rebounds with three steals.

Northwestern (2-0) shot 24 of 58 from the field (41.4%) and had 16 assists on its 24 made baskets.

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 11: Robbie Beran #31 of the Northwestern Wildcats dunks against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena on November 11, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Keshawn Williams scored 19 points for Northern Illinois (0-2). The Huskies were 17-for-51 (33.3%) shooting.