Greenberg: Northwestern hazing scandal has 'irreparably damaged' Fitzgerald's reputation

The president of Northwestern University is speaking out as investigators look into hazing incidents involving the school’s football team.

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald started a two-week suspension on Friday, but President Michael Schill now says he "may have erred" in his punishment for Fitzgerald.

This comes after new detailed allegations implying the punishment might have been too lenient.

The Daily Northwestern reported that the hazing involved coerced sexual acts. One player reportedly told the newspaper the acts were "vile and inhumane".

FOX 32’s Lou Canellis and Cassie Carlson spoke with Chicago Sun-Times sports writer Steve Greenberg to see his thoughts on everything.

"It's [Fitzgerald's reputation] going to be irreparably damaged. It's a question of how much. And when things like this happen, there's an inclination more all the time - this is my opinion, you may or may not agree - but to define someone in extreme terms, polar terms. You're either this or you're that. You're good or you're bad," Greenberg said.

"He's done a lot of good. He's got a lot of people who back him who's live he impacted. Whatever happens here, that's still true and I still see that part of it, but you have to own your mistakes."

Schill says he will work with the board of trustees to determine a new penalty.