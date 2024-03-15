'Quarterbacks rejoice' as Rams star Aaron Donald retires from NFL

Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday. The eight-time All-Pro spent the entirety of his 10-year career with the Rams, winning Super LVI with the franchise.

The eight-time All-Pro and former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year spent much of his time in the league chasing down opposing quarterbacks, having racked up a total of 111 career sacks. Donald posted six 10-plus sack seasons, including leading the NFL with 20.5 sacks in 2018. Last season, he totaled 8.0 sacks and 53 combined tackles.

Here's how social media reacted to Donald's retirement:

QBs rejoice

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had an immediate reaction, followed by a wholesome one.

"THANK GOD," Murray wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Honored to have competed against the best of All-Time!" Murray wrote on X. "Enjoy ya retirement and plz don’t come back."

Great recognizes great

J.J. Watt , a former great defensive lineman in his own right, saluted Donald for a fantastic career.

The lasting impression on a former teammate

Coleman Shelton may be a Chicago Bear, but his time as a Los Angeles Ram shaped him into a player that'll compete for the starting center job in Chicago.

Shelton, a former teammate of Donald's, recounted Donald's work ethic when he was a Rams offensive lineman who worked his way up into the starting center job.

"I have so much respect for, in my opinion, the greatest defensive player of all time," Shelton said. "He came to work every day. He never took a rep off, never took a practice off. He was there to work and he was there to get better, and it was obviously as evident in his play."

Shelton signed a one-year deal with the Bears this offseason, but won't forget the lessons he learned while playing against Donald during his tenure in Los Angeles.

"I have so many good things to say about Aaron Donald," Shelton said. "He pushed me to be better player every day when I was scout team working against him. So I'm incredibly happy for him and his career and you know, how everything's gone for him."

- FOX 32's Chris Kwiecinski