Quick takes from Northwestern's win over Eastern Illinois to close the non-conference slate

Northwestern football just proved it needed some time to settle in.

A 14-7 halftime lead on FCS Eastern Illinois became a 31-7 final as NU heads into Big Ten play 2-1.

Here are some quick takes from Northwestern's win over Eastern Illinois in Evanston Saturday night.

Lausch at quarterback shows promise

The first start for Lausch wasn't super by any means. It's good enough to get the job done, though.

The Brother Rice alum threw Northwestern's first touchdown pass of the season. He also showed the mobility he had in escaping the pocket and picking up yards with his legs.

His deep ball accuracy wasn't always perfect, but he showed off plenty of arm strength.

The first two and a half quarters weren't great, but the two-minute drill helped him settle in and Lausch started the second half hitting 10-straight throws going into the fourth quarter. His 15-yard strike to Thomas Gordon in the third quarter had the perfect combo of zip and accuracy that made his talent clear.

His second touchdown to Marshall Lang pretty much sealed the win.

But, the verdict…

Northwestern is better off with Lausch starting at quarterback.

This is not a dig against Mike Wright, who is a better athlete than Lausch, but Lausch gives you better throwing ability without losing mobility in the pocket.

Once Lausch settled in, it was clear he's got to be the guy. The coming games will let him grow into the quarterback NU could start in future seasons to come.

He hit 10 straight completions in the second half. That's worth repeating.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 6: Cam Porter #1 of the Northwestern Wildcats runs the ball during the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Martin Stadium on September 6, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Zach Lujan's offense still needs time

Through three games, it's clear the Wildcats' offense is a work in progress.

A 20-point outing against Duke was a step in the right direction. Following that up with 14 points at halftime against Eastern Illinois is a step back.

This isn't downplaying an FCS opponent. Northwestern needs to be better here, especially with better athletes and better football players. Whatever kinks remained for the offense needed to be sorted out Saturday night.

The schedule now shifts to Big Ten play with a trip to Washington on deck. The offense needs to take a step forward with a cross-country road trip into a hostile environment being an obvious step-up in competition.

Lausch will be tested there. The offense needs to be ready with something that's better than the first three games.

The defense remains steady

Aside from a 13-yard touchdown pitch and catch that was, frankly, impressive, the Northwestern defense took care of business against EIU.

The Panthers are not a juggernaut, but in a game where Lausch was making his first career start the NU defense needed to make sure EIU didn't capitalize on any miscues.

Eastern Illinois blocked a NU field goal and controlled the ball near midfield. The defense bent, but held. Northwestern returned the favor with a blocked touchdown of its own.

The defense won the turnover battle. The defense won up front. Eastern Illinois never had a chance to claw back into the game. Chalk that up to the defense.

Next Up: it goes down, for real

Traveling to Washington will mark the start of Big Ten play for Northwestern. If NU wants to prove it belongs in a new-look Big Ten, that's a good place to start.

Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio State also loom this season.

Getting through non-conference play 2-1 is fine. Finishing 3-0 would have been all the better.