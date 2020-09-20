Reds take advantage of wild White Sox pitching for 7-3 win
CINCINNATI - Mike Moustakas hit a two-run single as Cincinnati scored five times in the fourth inning on just one hit, and the Reds took advantage of wild Chicago White Sox pitching for a 7-3 win.
Aristides Aquino hit a two-run homer as the surging Reds stayed in contention for a playoff spot, beating the AL Central leaders for their seventh win in eight games.
Cincinnati broke away by turning six walks, a hit batter and Moustakas' single into a big inning.
The playoff-bound White Sox issued a season-high 11 walks and hit three batters overall.
