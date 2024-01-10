Richmond earns 58-56 victory against Loyola Chicago

Jordan King scored 16 points as Richmond beat Loyola Chicago 58-56 on Tuesday night.

King’s 3-pointer with 4:53 left gave the Richmond the lead for good at 52-50. The Spiders stretched the lead to 58-52 with 1:11 left. Miles Rubin made a layup for Loyola Chicago and Desmond Watson’s two free throws capped the scoring with 22 seconds remaining. Jayden Dawson missed a potential game-winning 3 for the Ramblers with 10 seconds to go.

King had five rebounds for the Spiders (10-5, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Neal Quinn scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Dji Bailey finished with 10 points.

Dawson finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Ramblers (10-6, 2-1). Des Watson added 14 points and six rebounds for Loyola Chicago. Rubin also put up eight points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Richmond went into halftime tied with Loyola Chicago 23-23. Bailey put up seven points in the half. The second half featured seven lead changes and was tied three times before Richmond secured the victory. King scored nine second-half points to help seal the win.