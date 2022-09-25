Roquan Smith interception sets up game-ending field goal as Chicago Bears beat Texans 23-20

Roquan Smith set up Cairo Santos' game-ending field goal when he intercepted Davis Mills deep in Houston territory, and the Chicago Bears beat former coach Lovie Smith and the Texans 23-20.

Khalil Herbert ran for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The Texans had third-and-1 at their 26 when defensive tackle Angelo Blackson tipped a pass intended for Rex Burkhead.

Smith, who missed practice all week because of a hip injury, intercepted it at the 30 and returned it to the 12.

Chicago had Herbert run, then downed the ball twice before Santos nailed a 30-yarder as time expired.