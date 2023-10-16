Runners prepare for 2nd annual Rise to Shine race focused on accessibility

The Chicago marathon may be over, but a very inspirational group of runners are preparing for an event that’s taking place next weekend.

"I started 41 years ago in 1982, I think it was November 13th, it was a Saturday, I started running out here," said Felix Coleman, Jr. who is blind. He is propelled by a guide named Brian and a family history of persevering.

"My mother is from Mississippi. She marched with Dr. Martin Luther King in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955. And she marched when Rosa Parks got arrested," said Coleman, who was born and raised in Lawndale. He is gearing up for what he considers the Superbowl of running, the second annual Rise to Shine 10K/5K/1K walk and run happening this Sunday in the Illinois Medical District.

The event is sponsored by the Chicago Lighthouse and the Chicago Central Lions Club. The race is focused entirely on accessibility.

"[At] the Chicago Lighthouse, our philosophy is for people to live full lives and for the general public to understand that part of it, is being part of activities like races and in the community," said Chicago Lighthouse President and CEO Janet Szlyk.

Runner Paul Rink, 77, couldn’t agree more.

"At all times of life, its useful to be open to trying new experiences and it makes life so much richer," said Rink. He and Coleman hope to inspire others to try something new because for them there are no boundaries, just a vision of success.

"Don't ever give up on yourself," said Coleman. "I don't care if you got a handicap or what color you are, you just got to go in there and run."

The Rise to Shine walk and run takes place this Sunday in the Illinois Medical District at the corner of Hastings and Wood Streets. Participants can register the day of the event, or in advance by going HERE. The race begins at 8 a.m.