Siakam scores 22, Raptors beat Chicago Bulls 93-92 to stop slide

Pascal Siakam scored 22 points, and the Toronto Raptors held on to beat the Chicago Bulls 93-92 when Zach LaVine missed a runner in the closing seconds.

The defending NBA champions ended their first three-game skid since last November and beat Chicago for the 11th straight time.

Norman Powell added 17 points for Toronto, including six in the fourth quarter. LaVine scored 20 points for Chicago, all in the first half.

The Bulls have lost six of eight.