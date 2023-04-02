Expand / Collapse search

Start time for White Sox home opener against San Francisco Giants changed due to weather forecast

By FOX 32 Digital Team
White Sox
CHICAGO - The start time for Monday's Chicago White Sox home opener against the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field has been changed due to rain in the forecast later in the day.

The White Sox announced on Sunday that Monday's game will start at 2:10 p.m., not 3:10 p.m. as previously planned.

The parking lots will open three hours before the first pitch. 

Gates will open to fans at 12:30 p.m.

Pregame festivities will start at 1:30 p.m.