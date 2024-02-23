Steve 'Mongo' McMichael has returned home Friday, family confirms

Steve McMichael is home.

The former Chicago Bears defensive tackle and NFL Hall of Fame player has been discharged from the hospital and returned home Friday, his wife Misty confirmed to FOX 32.

McMichael had been in the hospital since last Thursday. His publicist said was set to return home Thursday, but that was pushed back by a day.

"Steve "Mongo" McMichael has returned home to receive 24/7 nursing care. He was admitted to the hospital last Thursday," his publicist Betsy Shepherd said Friday. "Steve indicated to his doctors and wife, Misty, he wanted to fight this latest battle. He will be receiving two separate IV antibiotics to fight the infections he’s currently experiencing."

Throughout McMichael's stay in the hospital, he was diagnosed with a UTI, MRSA, and pneumonia.

"The outpouring of love, support and prayers have helped Steve get through this latest battle," his publicist said. "All he wanted was to get home to Misty and Macy where he feels most comfortable."

McMichael has been battling Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as ALS. He was diagnosed in 2021.

ALS has taken away his ability to walk and talk.

"Thank you to everyone for caring about Steve," his publicist Betsy Shepherd said. "Misty and Macy are so happy to have him back home."