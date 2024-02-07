Super Bowl 2024: How many Chicago Bears connections line the Chiefs and 49ers?

It's almost time for Super Bowl LVIII, and there are plenty of connections to the Chicago Bears.

If you don't have a vested rooting interest between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, here's a guide of players and coaches that could help you decide who to pull for.

Here's a list of coaches and players who have ties to the Chicago Bears, a few with Illinois ties.

Chicago Bears ties in Super Bowl LVII

Dave Toub, former Bears special teams coach

The longtime Bears special teams coordinator ushered Devin Hester into the league and was a part of the Lovie Smith Bears years when Chicago made the playoffs four times and made one Super Bowl appearance.

Toub is on the cusp of winning his third Super Bowl with the Chiefs in a career where he's thought to have been overdue for a head coaching job. Toub interviewed for the Bears head coaching job in 2012 after Smith was fired, but the Bears hired Marc Trestman instead.

In his career, Toub has also interviewed for the Miami Dolphins head coaching job in 2012, as well as the Broncos’ and Chargers’ head coaching jobs in 2017. He choose the Chiefs each time in those scenarios as one of the best special teams coordinators in the league.

Matt Nagy, former Bears head coach

The man who orchestrated the best Bears season in the last decade could win his second Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs.

Nagy went 34-31 in Chicago and led the Bears to the playoffs in 2018 where the franchise fell to the Eagles in a moment that Bears fans would love to forget.

Steve Wilks, former Bears defensive backs coach

Wilks coached the Bears defensive backs under Smith and helped develop player like Charles Tillman, Nathan Vasher, Ricky Manning Jr., Kevin Payne and Corey Graham.

He's currently the Niners' defensive coordinator, and has San Francisco playing at a high level.

Rod Wilson, former Bears linebacker

Wilson's NFL career began in Chicago. The Bears drafted him in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

He played four seasons in Chicago as a back up to Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs. Wilson played 43 games as a Bear in two stints. He's already won two Super Bowls, both with the Chiefs.

Brian Griese, former Bears quarterback

Griese quarterbacked the Bears for just two seasons, and almost won a Super Bowl with the Bears in 2006.

In 2007, he took over as a starter for six games and went 3-3. That included a win over Green Bay in Lambeau Field. He's currently the Niners' quarterbacks coach and had a hand in lifting Brock Purdy into a Super Bowl quarterback.

BALTIMORE, MD - JANUARY 28: Deon Bush #26 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with teammates following an interception during the second half of the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 i Expand

Former Chicago Bears players in Super Bowl LVII

Deon Bush, former Bears safety

The Bears drafted Bush in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and Bush was a dependable back up in Chicago for six seasons.

Now with Kansas City, Bush can win his second Super Bowl after winning his first last year.

Tashaun Gipson, former Bears safety

Gipson came into the league as an undrafted free agent, but has carved out a consistent and successful NFL career.

He played two seasons for the Bears in 2020 and 2021, helping the Bears to the playoffs in 2020.

Players with loose ties

Nick Allegretti, former Illinois offensive lineman

Allegretti doesn't have a direct Bears connection, but Illinois fans who root for the Bears will remember him.

The Lincoln-Way East High School graduate played at Illinois before getting drafted by the Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 05, 2021. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

George Kittle, noted childhood Bears fan

Kittle, the superstar tight end for the 49ers, has a longtime connection with the Bears. He grew up a Bears fan.

Reporters at the Super Bowl asked Kittle for his opinion on the Bears' quarterback situation.

"Trade back and get as many picks as they can and give QB1 some actual options," Kittle said.