In taking the mantle of Chicago Bears interim head coach, Thomas Brown looked the part Monday

Thomas Brown knows he's in a rather historical spot.

Almost overnight, he became the first-ever interim coach in Chicago Bears history, as well as the second Black coach to ever lead the franchise when the team fired Matt Eberflus and promoted Brown to interim head coach.

That's why he knew what his first question would be to Kevin Warren, Ryan Poles and George McCaskey after being tabbed the team's interim head coach.

"My first question was, do I have any obligations this weekend because my flight still leaves at four o'clock and so I haven't seen my family in a month and a half," Brown said. "I haven't been home all year. And so I had a chance to go home and spend time with them, which is my motivation, my support system."

The time to relax was a good reset for Brown, who now starts a five-week extended job interview to be the next full-time head coach of the Chicago Bears, if he wants the candidacy.

Ready? Sure. Set? Does he have a choice? Brown said Monday that he's ready to go.

"You can obviously guess there were some thoughts going through my brain that probably weren't there before," Brown said. "Excited about the opportunity. Always ready to spend time with the family. Came back late last night, woke this morning ready to roll."

In his first press conference at the helm of the Chicago Bears, Brown certainly sounded like a head coach.

He was clear and decisive. He had an understanding of some of the team's biggest detriments, and had a plan to change them.

That starts with the locker room.

The Athletic reported that Eberflus' post game speech to the players following the 23-20 loss to Detroit on Thanksgiving was interrupted by All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson. After that, the locker room was lost.

Brown understands this, though.

"Naturally, what happens is when you don't have success there's division because there's outside noise," Brown said. "Mentioned this in the team meeting room, but also in the quarterback room about the importance of controlling your thoughts and having self-talk. Because it's easy for doubt to seep in."

Brown was clear: there were some internal issues the team needed to iron out.

Heading into a game week against the San Francisco 49ers, Brown had to be the main voice. It all starts with on-the-field corrections, and he pointed those out. Penalties, both pre- and post-snap, need correction, as well as in-game situations,

Those corrections require a strong voice, especially from someone coming in during what feels like a lost season. Brown has already earned plenty of confidence from those who gave him the promotion to begin with.

"Thomas is incredibly bright, he's hardworking, he's grown up around the game," Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said, "He's talented, he has great leadership capabilities, he's decisive and he's clear, and I'm excited to watch him lead our football team."

He also earned high praise outside of the Halas Hall walls, starting with his own boss.

"He’s always been a guy that’s had an incredible command," Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said last Friday after Brown's promotion was announced. "He’s been a great competitor. He kind of demands respect from people that he’s around just by the way that he carries himself."

Brown was a running backs coach and assistant head coach for McVay when the Rams won the Super Bowl at the end of the 2021 season.

McVay is also a former offensive coordinator, and had high praise for how Brown handled his interim offensive coordinator role after his promotion from passing game coordinator.

"Thomas did a great job of handling it when he got the opportunity to be the OC," McVay said. "He’s done a great job, obviously, but it’s unique in which the circumstances have come about but he’s going to attack it. I think guys will follow his lead."

His lead starts with understanding his specialty. Brown said he won't micromanage. The offense is his; the defense is defensive coordinator Eric Washington's; special teams belong to Richard Hightower. Brown was clear he trusts those coaches and will not micromanage them in any capacity.

That trust goes a long way, especially with a team that has established coaches and has a roster with established talent.

Brown will most certainly be considered for the Bears' head coaching job, especially if can find ways to win in the final five weeks of the regular season.

Those five weeks include three more games against NFC North opponents, as well as the two remaining games against the NFC West.

But, Brown isn't even thinking about the future. As he said, the future is in the future. Now, he has a football team to coach.

"I'm not worried about what happens in the five weeks," Brown said. "That's not even in my thought process. I'm focused on this very moment and how to do the best job I can for this football team and help to lead these guys the right way and go have success."

As a head coach for the first time, in the middle of a season marred with turmoil, Brown has to seize control.

If his press conference was any indication, he has a good chance to do exactly that.

"I can't complain about prayers being answered in certain different orders and maybe what some people might say in the not ideal scenario," Brown said. "I live every day to be at my best for those around me."