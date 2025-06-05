Youth movement: Tim Elko hits RBI single to walk off the Tigers, as the White Sox call up top prospect

Tim Elko singled and scored pinch runner Korey Lee in the 10th inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 3-2, walk-off win over the American League-leading Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

With the win, Chicago split the four-game series. The Tigers had swept the White Sox in April in the first of four series between the teams this season.

Rookie infielder Chase Meidroth went 2 for 2 with three walks and an RBI for the White Sox. Josh Rojas was 3 for 4 with a run scored.

Reliever Steven Wilson (2-1, 1.89 ERA) worked a scoreless 10th inning for the win, stranding two baserunners. Beau Brieske (1-3, 4.57) took the loss, allowing a hit and a walk while getting just one out in the 10th.

Casey Mize worked 4 2/3 innings for the Tigers, allowing two earned runs, six hits and four walks. In the fourth, the White Sox took the early lead on a sacrifice fly by Mike Tauchman and an RBI single from Meidroth.

Chicago's Sean Burke had the longest outing of his young career, striking out five in seven innings. The 25-year-old kept Detroit scoreless through six before allowing a solo homer to Wenceel Pérez and an RBI single to Dillon Dingler that tied the game at 2 in the seventh.

Key moment

Brieske intentionally walked Andrew Benintendi to begin the 10th inning, then a sacrifice bunt put both runners in scoring position. Elko delivered a ground ball into left field for the win.

Key stat

Chicago relievers Cam Booser, Dan Altavilla and Wilson combined for a one-hitter over the final three innings.

Youth movement continues

Thursday was a good day for the White Sox's pipeline, which is expanding this weekend.

According to multiple reports, the White Sox are calling up top catcher prospect Kyle Teel ahead of this weekend's series against Kansas City.

Teel has been regarded as one of the best catching prospects in baseball, as he's ranked as the third-best catching prospect and 27th-best prospect in baseball overall, according to MLB Pipeline.

In Charlotte, Teel mashed his way into a 19-game hit streak and a 34-game on-base streak. He currently has a batting average of .295.

The White Sox acquired Teel – along with Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, and Wikelman Gonzalez – in the trade that sent Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox.

Up next

The White Sox continue their homestand on Friday, opening a three-game series against the Royals. The Tigers are home against the Cubs on Friday.