Toledo beats Northern Illinois Huskies 41-24

By AP Reporter
Published 
College Football
Associated Press

DEKALB, Ill. - Sophomore quarterback Carter Bradley threw for 432 yards and three touchdowns and Toledo beat Northern Illinois 41-24.

Toledo broke the game in open in the fourth quarter after the two played to a 17-all tie in the first half and a scoreless third quarter.

Thomas Cluckey's 22-yard field goal with 11:31 left to play ended an 11-play, 51-yard drive.

Northern Illinois, now winless in five games, punted on its following drive. For the Huskies, Ross Bowers threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

