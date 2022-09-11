Expand / Collapse search
Trey Lance 'frustrated' with his mistakes in San Francisco 49ers' loss to Chicago Bears

By Jay Cohen
Published 
Bears
Associated Press

It's time for Bears tailgating ahead of season opener

The Bears are taking on the 49ers in their season opener Sunday at noon and people are tailgating despite the weather.

CHICAGO - Trey Lance and San Francisco were shut down by the Chicago Bears in a 19-10 loss in their season opener. 

Lance threw a costly interception in his third career start, and the 49ers hurt themselves with 12 penalties for 99 yards on a rainy afternoon at Soldier Field

Lance was named the starter at the beginning of training camp after Jimmy Garoppolo directed San Francisco to the NFC championship last season. 

Lance connected on 13 of 28 passes for 164 yards on the day, including a glaring miss with Tyler Kroft open down the field in the first quarter.