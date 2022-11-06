Tua, Miami Dolphins outlast Chicago Bears on Fields' record rushing day

Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and the Miami Dolphins overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Justin Fields to beat the Chicago Bears 35-32.

In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win.

Fields ran for 178 yards, the most by an NFL quarterback in a regular-season game. He had a 61-yard touchdown run and threw for three scores.

But it wasn't enough for the Bears, who lost for the fifth time in six games.

