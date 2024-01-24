University of Illinois basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr.'s rape trial delayed to May

The preliminary trial for the criminal rape case against Illinois basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. has been pushed back until May due to scheduling conflicts with the courts.

Shannon Jr.'s next court appearance will be May 10, which is well after the college basketball season ends. This means Shannon Jr. will be able to play for the rest of the 2023-2024 basketball season.

Last week, Judge Collen Lawless approved a preliminary injunction, lifting Shannon's suspension and allowing him to play against Rutgers last weekend.

Shannon had a warrant issued for his arrest in connection to a rape allegation on Dec. 27 in Douglas County, Kansas. Shannon turned himself into authorities on Dec. 28, and he received an indefinite suspension from the men’s basketball program on the same day. The University of Illinois conduct panel upheld the suspension on Jan. 3.

In a copy of the allegations against Shannon, a detective in the Lawrence Police Department says his investigation produced probable cause to issue the warrant for Shannon's arrest.

The affidavit says the incident occurred in the basement of the Jayhawk Cafe in Lawrence, Kansas, following the University of Illinois' football game against Kansas. In the affidavit, the alleged victim told detectives Shannon groped and raped her after waving at her to come over. The affidavit says the victim stated she did not make any actions or statements to make it clear consent was given to be touched in that way.

Additionally, the affidavit says the male did not give the victim his name but that the victim identified Shannon from social media by his face and hair, which was described in the affidavit as dreadlocks with two of them dyed in different colors.

Statement regarding Terrence Shannon Jr. from Illinois Associate Chancellor Robin Kaler

"The preliminary injunction entered by the Court is a procedural step tied to an underlying lawsuit filed against the University. That lawsuit remains an active, open piece of litigation, and as such the University is limited in what it can say about it at this time."

"As the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics (DIA) has made clear throughout this situation, the nature of the allegations in this case elevated related discipline decisions beyond Coach Brad Underwood’s purview. He was not involved in the suspension decision, nor in the decision to reinstate. In keeping with the Court’s directive, Coach Underwood was instructed to treat Mr. Shannon as he would any other member of the team in good standing and not limit participation based on the involved allegations."

"Away from the basketball court, Mr. Shannon remains in both the University student conduct process and the Kansas criminal case. These ongoing processes are outside the purview of the DIA. In the event there is a resolution in either of those forums, the University and DIA would evaluate that information and take appropriate action under its policy and consistent with the Court’s Order. While the preliminary injunction remains in effect, absent resolution of the University’s conduct process or the Kansas criminal case, the University expects Mr. Shannon to remain in full status as a University student-athlete and available for basketball practice and competition."