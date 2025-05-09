Expand / Collapse search

Vaughn homers as the White Sox beat the Marlins 6-2 to stop a 4-game slide

By AP NEWS
Published  May 9, 2025 9:43pm CDT
Associated Press
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 09: A fan dressed as the Pope poses with South Paw, the Chicago White Sox mascot, during the game against the the Miami Marlins at Rate Field on May 9, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Abigail Dean/Getty Images)

CHICAGO - Andrew Vaughn homered and the Chicago White Sox beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Friday night to stop a four-game slide.

The White Sox went ahead to stay with three runs in the seventh. Brooks Baldwin hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly against Max Meyer. Jacob Amaya added an RBI single, and Matt Thaiss drew a bases-loaded walk against Ronny Henriquez.

Liam Hicks hit a solo homer for Miami in its 10th loss in 12 games. Meyer (2-4) was charged with five runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Cam Booser (1-3), the third of five Chicago relievers, got his first win with the club. Bryse Wilson pitched five innings of one-run ball.

The White Sox were coming off an embarrassing four-game sweep at Kansas City, when they scored a total of four runs.

Key moment

Josh Rojas scored on Cade Gibson's wild pitch in the eighth, giving Chicago a 6-2 lead.

Key stat

The White Sox drew just one walk through the first six innings but earned three during the decisive seventh.

Up next

Miami’s Edward Cabrera (0-1, 6.29 ERA) faces fellow right-hander Shane Smith (1-2, 2.41 ERA) when the series continues Saturday night.

