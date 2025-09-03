What to make of the 2025 Chicago Bears Depth Chart going into NFL Week 1

The Chicago Bears enter the 2025 season with fresh momentum, a new-look offense and high hopes for a turnaround. As NFL Week 1 approaches, here’s a breakdown of the Bears’ depth chart across all three phases of the game.

Here are three observations about the depth chart the Bears unveiled earlier this week.

Chicago Bears 2025 Depth Chart

Offense

Defense

Special Teams

K: Cairo Santos

P: Tory Taylor

H: Tory Taylor

KR: Devin Duvernay, Josh Blackwell

PR: Devin Duvernay, Josh Blackwell

LS: Scott Daly

3 Observations on the Chicago Bears 2025 Depth Chart

It seems, no matter what happens Week 1, Jaylon Johnson will be starting if he's healthy. Opposite Johnson will be Tyrique Stevenson, not Nahshon Wright. That's a development most were looking at as camp came to a close. Stevenson emerged throughout the preseason, but Stevenson didn't do anything to lose his job. It looks like Stevenson has done enough to keep his spot, as Wright is behind Johnson and reccently returned Jaylon Jones is behind Stevenson. One final note on the secondary is how Nick McCloud ahead of Josh Blackwell at nickelback behind Kyler Gordon. It's a sign of how McCloud's training camp has earned him a spot over a player that's been at Halas Hall for a few years now.

The Bears' depth chart reflects their base offense, which will be 12 personnel. This is the two-tight end set, meaning both Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland are starters for the Bears this season. Both Olamide Zaccheaus and Luther Burden III are both slot receivers, but that's not reflected in what was sent out. Zaccheaus is still ahead of Burden, but Burden will still have a chance to make plays.

Speaking of Burden, the Bears opted for Devin Duvernay at punt returner and kick returner. It was thought Burden, who was successful as a punt returner at Missouri, could have fit into that role. For now, Duvernay will be the primary returnman, which fits his profile as an All-Pro special teams player during his time in Baltimore.