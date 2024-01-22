What to know about Shane Waldron, reportedly the next Chicago Bears offensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears saw their chance and got their guy.

Shane Waldron, who led the Seahawks' offense for three years under Pete Carroll, will reportedly be the next Bears' offensive coordinator after the franchise fired Luke Getsy. It wasn't a simple process, either.

Before zeroing in on Waldron, the Bears interviewed an extensive list that included Marcus Brady, Zac Robinson, Kliff Kingsbury, Greg Roman, Thomas Brown, Klint Kubiak, Greg Olson and Liam Coen.

Here’s what to know about the hiring.

1. He prioritizes taking care of the football

When Waldron took over the Seahawks offense in 2021, he did so with Russell Wilson at quarterback following the firing of Brian Schottenheimer.

Seattle ranked 16th in points per game average that season and 20th in yards per game.

That pales in comparison to Seattle finishing first in the league in giveaways, meaning the Seahawks had the least amount of giveaways in the NFL in 2021.

"It starts there from an offensive perspective," Waldron said in 2021. "There’s no greater statistic that leads to wins and losses than that turnover differential, so it’s always going to be something that’s emphasized."

He accomplishes this by thinking about every player on offense, beyond who’s throwing the football. After finishing first in the league in 2021, Seattle dropped to 17th in the league in giveaways in 2022 but improved back to fifth in the league in 2023.

Losing the football is not a part of his game plan.

"It’s not just about the guys carrying the ball," Waldron said. "It’s going to be all 11 every play cognizant of the ball, cognizant of what their role is within the play and how they can protect the football.’’

2. He’s the polar opposite of Luke Getsy

When Matt Eberflus hired Luke Getsy away from the Green Bay Packers, it was with the idea that Getsy would take the success he had in Green Bay and combine that with play-calling duties.

It was the first time Getsy was given play-calling duties in the NFL. Waldron has been calling the plays in Seattle for the last three years.

At season's end, Eberflus said he wanted someone who would innovate the offense, adjust to the talent on the roster and teach the offense efficiently. Waldron’s experience points to the Bears putting their trust in the 44-year-old Portland native.

Waldron was the tight ends coach in New England for a season in 2009 before circling back to the NFL in 2016 as a quality control coach in Washington. That’s when first-year head coach Sean McVay hired Waldron as a tight ends coach before he was elevated to passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Seattle hired him in 2021 after Wilson endorsed him heavily.

That experience made him one of the best coordinator candidates on the market after the news broke Carroll would not return.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron of the Seattle Seahawks before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

3. Waldron chose the Bears over other options

Any concerns about the Bears’ coaching staff being in a "win-now" as something that would scare off potential offensive coordinator candidates were put to bed with Waldron’s hire.

Waldon had options. He could have gone to New Orleans, where he reportedly interviewed last week. He could have gone to Las Vegas, where Antonio Pierce’s status as full-time head coach gives him more security beyond 2024. He could have even waited to see if the next head coach in Seattle would let him keep his job.

Instead, he chose the Bears.

There are plenty of reasons the Bears would be an attractive destination, even if it doesn’t seem like it on the outside.

There’s an option at quarterback. There are plenty of skill players in place. The team has more draft capital in to add to that this year and next.

Whatever the reason, Waldron saw the Bears and was convinced this was the correct opportunity for him.

4. Whatever the decision is at quarterback, Waldron is prepared

The debate continues: Justin Fields or draft new quarterback at No. 1?

With Waldron, either path is one he can walk comfortably.

If all Waldron did in his interviews with the Bears was show Poles and Eberflus Geno Smith’s stats from the past two seasons, where he took a journeyman quarterback and molded him into a top-half-of-the-league starter, who can blame him?

Smith’s first year as a starter in Waldron’s system in 2022, with 30 passing touchdowns and over 4,200 pass yards, was statistically better than any season a Bears quarterback has ever had. That’s impressive.

If the Bears move forward with Fields, they’ll have an OC who knows how to get the most out of his quarterback. If they decide to draft a quarterback, they’ll give Waldron a blank space to build a multi-year starter and potential franchise quarterback on a rookie deal.

5. This could be the best offensive coordinator hire of the coaching cycle

Waldron was not expected to be on the market this offseason.

On January 10, Pete Carroll was not retained as the Seahawks head coach after two straight 9-8 seasons and one season removed from an NFC Wildcard Berth in 2022.

That left Waldron without the coach that hired him in Carroll and the quarterback that endorsed him in Wilson, both of whom helped bring Waldron to Seattle in 2021.

About 24 hours after the news broke about Carroll losing his spot as the coach of the Seahawks, the Bears requested an interview with him. It wasn’t like Waldron was about to lose his job if Carroll was retained, either.

You have to commend the Bears for identifying who they wanted and getting it done. Experienced coordinators aren’t just looming around every corner.