What to know about the offensive coordinator candidates the Chicago Bears have interviewed

The Chicago Bears search for an offensive coordinator continues on, and the list of reported interviewees has reached close to double digits. Head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles are doing their due diligence in hitting on what could be their most important decision this offseason, aside from the looming quarterback decision.

According to multiple reports, the Bears have conducted interviews with seven offensive coordinator candidates:

Shane Waldron

Liam Coen

Klint Kubiak

Greg Roman

Greg Olson

Thomas Brown

Marcus Brady

Zac Robinson

Kliff Kingsbury

We’ve already discussed Waldron and Kubiak’s profiles. The two are from the NFC West, Seattle and San Francisco, respectively, and worked with successful offenses last season. Waldron is from the Sean McVay coaching tree, and Kubiak is the son of Super Bowl winning coach Gary Kubiak and learned under Kyle Shanahan this past year.

Here’s what to know about the other five candidates who have interviewed for the Bears’ OC vacancy.

Liam Coen, Kentucky offensive coordinator

Coen is a McVay disciple who has spent two of the last three years in Lexington, Kentucky, as the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator. The one year in between, Coen was the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator. There wasn’t any bad blood with the coach that plucked him from FCS Maine in 2017, Coen wanted to return to Kentucky where he could call plays, The Athletic reported in 2023.

In his first year at UK, Coen saw the Wildcats’ offense leap from 95th nationally in offensive yards per play in 2020 to 21st in 2021, while helping Will Levis develop into an eventual NFL Draft pick.

Greg Roman, former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator

Roman would be a wild card, but that’s because of his preferred offensive scheme. Roman relies on a run-heavy offense that controls the football. This is best suited for Justin Fields’ abilities as a runner at the quarterback position. This is a stark contrast to the modern-day NFL, which is very much a pass-happy league.

He does carry experience as a play caller with the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, turning Colin Kaepernick into a QB that delivered the Niners to a Super Bowl Berth and turning Lamar Jackson into an NFL MVP.

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson warms up prior to at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Expand

Zac Robinson, Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator

Another candidate who comes from the McVay lineage, Robinson spent time with four different NFL teams as a player before replacing Zac Taylor on the Rams’ staff after Taylor became the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals. Robinson has been the quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator since 2022, coaching Matt Stafford and helping lift the Rams back to the playoffs in 2023.

Greg Olsen, Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach

No, not that Greg Olsen, who played tight end for the Bears. Olsen has developed quarterbacks since his time at Purdue, where he worked with Drew Brees. Olsen’s work with Geno Smith helped lift the veteran quarterback to full-time starter status and even coached Drew Lock into a position to beat the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Olsen was the Bears’ QB coach in 2003, working with Rex Grossman, Kordell Stewart and Chris Chandler.

Thomas Brown, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator

The Panthers were bad this past season, to be clear. But, it wasn’t Brown’s fault. He was given rookie Bryce Young at quarterback, who was throwing behind a dismal offensive line and was throwing to a subpar group of receivers. Brown came to Carolina from the Rams, where he was the running backs coach and assistant head coach under Sean McVay.

Aside from his struggles in Carolina, Brown is a highly regarded coaching name. He is scheduled to interview for the Tennessee Titans head coaching vacancy, too.

Marcus Brady, Philadelphia Eagles senior offensive assistant

Brady’s inclusion feels a little like it's out of left field, but that’s because he wasn’t one of the more highly publicized members of the Eagles staff like offensive coordinator Brian Johnson or offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland have been for their work. However, Brady has a history of working with quarterbacks. The 44-year-old offensive assistant was the Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator for two seasons after Nick Sirianni left to coach the Eagles, working opposite Eberflus.

Sirianni brought Brady in as an offensive consultant in November 2022 amidst the Eagles’ Super Bowl run. Brady won three Grey Cups championships as a quarterback in the Canadian League. Two of those championships were under former Bears head coach Marc Trestman.

Kliff Kingsbury, USC senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach

This recent development would certainly be something to watch for a multitude of reasons.

The first and foremost being Kingsbury is currently at USC. Caleb Williams has been the quarterback at USC for the last two years. The connection is too obvious to ignore. After that is Kingsbury's experience. He was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals for four seasons. During that span, 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray won the NFL's Rookie of the Year honor and made two Pro Bowls in 2020 and 2021. Kingsbury developed Murray and won 11 games in 2021, earning an NFC Wild Card berth.

Would hiring Kingsbury be tipping the Bears' hand? It's a fair question to ask.