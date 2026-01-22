Where Al Harris & other Chicago Bears assistant coaches are interviewing as the offseason begins

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson knows it's a good problem to have.

With the Bears having a stellar first year under Johnson, other teams in the league in need of assistants could try and poach some of the notable assistants on the Bears' coaching staff who had a hand in the 2025 season where the Bears won the NFC North and won a playoff game.

"It’s rare that in year one that you feel like you have a five-star staff, and yet that's what I believe," Johnson said. "Just over the course of the season, seeing how they conducted themselves, what they sacrificed, the time they put in. We got a great collection of coaches."

Here are the Bears' assistant coaches who have gotten requests to interview for other positions in other organizations, and what they are interviewing for.

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle

The Eagles need an offensive coordinator. They're looking at the sitting OC in Chicago.

According to ESPN, the Eagles have requested to interview Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle for their offensive coordinator opening. Doyle became the NFL’s youngest offensive coordinator when Johnson hired him. He coached under Sean Payton in New Orleans and Denver before becoming the offensive coordinator in Chicago.

"Declan has done a phenomenal job this year. He's everything I thought he was going to be and some. He's got tremendous presence in front of the players, extremely smart," Johnson said of Doyle on Jan. 16. "He's picked up the offense quickly throughout the spring and camp and has been able to augment it. We’ve got such a strong coaching staff, from the coordinators to position coaches, to some of these young coaches as well. They're going to continue to ascend, and I think the future's bright for a guy like Declan. Hopefully we can keep him here for a long time, but I know he's been an asset to me, he's been an asset to our offense and all these players as well."

Doyle is the offensive coordinator, but does not call plays for the Bears. Johnson is the primary play caller, meaning Doyle might look for an offensive coordinator opening that allows him to call plays.

"My job is really going to be to organize and detail," Doyle said in his introduction on Jan. 30, 2025. "I have to do the work that he’s not going to have time to be able to do."

Passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Al Harris

The Bears led the league in interceptions this season, and a big reason why was that Johnson tabbed Al Harris as his defensive backs coach. The former Packers' defensive back was a fixture on the defensive coaching staff under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Now, he might be in line for a promotion with other NFL teams.

According to reports, Harris has interviewed with the Washington Commanders and the Packers for their defensive coordinator openings.

Harris has been a valuable resource for the Bears as a rising coach in the industry, as well as a former player that understands how to play at a high level and sustain that level of play.

"A couple things with Al are, when you've played this game and you've played this game at a high level, there's instant credibility in terms of what you can provide from a player's perspective," Allen said on Dec. 17. "Al will talk to us sometimes in terms of looking through the helmet as opposed to the ball cap. I think that's a valuable resource to have."

It goes without saying that it would be a massive blow to the Bears if Harris departs, but it would sting a little more if he departs for Green Bay. Harris has past ties to Green Bay. But, it remains to be seen if the Packers, with an open Super Bowl window in Green Bay with Micah Parsons, would trust a first-time defensive play caller with the reins to the defense.

Related article

Running backs coach Eric Bieniemy

The Chiefs reportedly reached an agreement with the Bears running backs coach earlier this week.

The Bears will have to replace Bieniemy, who was the mind that helped D'Andre Swift enjoy a career year and helped Kyle Monangai become a fixture in the Bears' running back rotation.