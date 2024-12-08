College football: Where Illinois, Notre Dame and Northern Illinois are playing their bowl games

It's time to go bowling in college football.

It's been known that Notre Dame, Illinois and Northern Illinois will have their post-season moments. Now we know when and where.

Here are where the Irish, Huskies and Iliini will play their postseason bowl games and who their opponents will be.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

What Bowl: College Football Playoff - First Round

Matchup: No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Indiana

Where: South Bend, Indiana

When: Dec. 20, 7 p.m. CT

Our take: The College Football Playoff committee clearly watched the Irish's 10-game winning streak and absolved Notre Dame of its loss to NIU in September. Now, Notre Dame is hosting a playoff game in South Bend, which we have to assume will be a sub-zero climate. That playoff game will be an in-state rivalry game against the Hoosiers, college football's most exciting Cinderella story this season. Notre Dame has not played Indiana in football since 1991, and the Irish are 22-3 all-time against IU.

Illinois Fighting Illini

What Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Matchup: Illinois vs. South Carolina

Where: Orlando, Florida

When: Dec. 31, 3 p.m.

Our take: The Illini were thinking of sunny skies and warmer weather after earning win No. 9 in the frigid Friendly Confines in the win over Northwestern in frozen weather. Now, they'll get to test their defense against the red-hot Gamecocks, who are fresh off a regular-season finale upset of Clemson which helped South Carolina flirt with a College Football Playoff spot.

Northern Illinois Huskies

What Bowl: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Matchup: NIU vs. Fresno State

Where: Boise, Idaho

When: Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m.

Our take: The season got away from NIU a bit after the Huskies' historic upset of Notre Dame in South Bend. After earning a stop in the top-25, they immediately fell back out with a loss to Buffalo. This is a chance for NIU to end the season with a win, and they have a good chance to do so against a team that just lost its quarterback to the transfer portal.