White Sox showcase potential South Loop stadium site with pop-up baseball field

The Chicago White Sox have taken a creative step in their push for a new stadium, constructing a pop-up baseball field at the proposed site in the South Loop.

This latest move is part of the team's efforts to secure public funding for the project. The field was created by the White Sox's renowned groundskeeper, Roger Bossard, who built the diamond to give a tangible vision of what the stadium could look like.

To drum up support and demonstrate the possibilities, the team invited several lawmakers to the site on Monday. Among those present was House Speaker Emanuel Chris Welch, signaling ongoing discussions between the White Sox, developers, and legislators. Lawmakers got the chance to experience the pop-up field firsthand, playing some fungo ball and running the bases.

State Senator Kam Buckner acknowledged interest in making a deal but emphasized the need to avoid heavy reliance on taxpayer dollars. Buckner suggested that, much like the stalled negotiations for a new stadium for the Bears, any funding approach for the White Sox stadium would need to be creative, potentially involving a public-private partnership.

While the discussions continue, developers are already considering temporary uses for the field. They hope to host little league games and other events to make the most of the space while plans for the new stadium are still in development.