White Sox to host first SoxFest event in 4 years

The Chicago White Sox announced SoxFest Live, a reimagined fan event, will take place early next year at Ramova Theatre in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

SoxFest Live, which runs from Jan. 24-25, will be the first fan event held by the ballclub since 2020.

The two-night experience will feature interactive programming, meet-and-greets and live discussions with Sox players, coaches and leadership, including new manager, Will Venable. Fans will also have the chance to attend the SoxFest Live After Party with food, drinks and activities with White Sox VIPs.

Tickets for SoxFest Live will be available starting at noon Tuesday, via the Ramova Theatre’s website. White Sox season ticket holders can access a presale starting at 9 a.m. on the same day. General admission tickets are priced at $56, while the MVP Experience, offering perks such as early access, a private meet-and-greet and premium seating, costs $225.

Along with SoxFest Live, the White Sox will be holding a Kids Camp on Jan. 25 at the Chicago Park District’s ComEd Rec Center near Pilsen. Young baseball and softball players can participate in instructional drills led by White Sox youth coaching staff, including former players and top travel program coaches, with appearances by White Sox players. Registration for the camp is $35 and opens on Nov. 26 alongside ticket sales for SoxFest Live.

SoxFest Live is sponsored by Guaranteed Rate, Beggars Pizza, Blue Moon and Wintrust Financial Corporation

The ballclub said more details, including special guest appearances and performances, will be announced in the coming weeks.

More information on SoxFest Live can be found here.