White Sox trade shortstop Paul DeJong to a division rival | Reports

The White Sox have made another trade-deadline deal, this time sending a player across the dugouts of Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox reportedly traded shortstop Paul DeJong to division rival Kansas City, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, in exchange for a minor leager.

DeJong signed with the White Sox prior to this season, and was the team's power bat in the line-up.

The Illinois State product started his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, and made his MLB debut in 2017. In 2023, DeJong played for the Cardinals, Blue Jays and Giants last season before signing a one-year deal with the White Sox.

In 102 games with the Sox in 2024, DeJong batted .228 with 18 home runs and 14 doubles. His 18 home runs led the team.

The deal is pending a physical.

The White Sox are reportedly receiving pitcher Jarold Rosado for DeJong.

Rosado was most recently in Class A, and has recorded a 1.85 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 39 innings. The Sox are expected to start Rosado in Class High-A Winston-Salem.